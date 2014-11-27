Super Discounts on Black Friday - SSD VDS One Third Cheaper!

Black Friday is approaching - a day of crazy discounts and profitable offers. We are excited to continue our tradition of delighting customers with super discounts this year.

Starting from November 28 for a week, we are announcing a sale on SSD VDS. Powerful servers, unlimited traffic, four locations, attentive technical support, and hundreds of recommendations — your new SSD VDS is available at a special 33% discount!

Getting the discount is simple: choose your desired tariff plan and location (NL, UA, BG, US), then enter the promo code BLACKFRIDAY2014. Enjoy excellent SSD VDS for a year at a third of the price!

Want to know more about our virtual servers? Check out our collection of answers to the most popular questions.

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