Blog

Servidores, redes, Linux e coisas que aprendemos enquanto mantemos os sistemas funcionando.

Centos 7: Ready for Use

Discover the key features of CentOS 7, the latest version of the popular Linux distribution built on RHEL 7. This release brings significant improvements and support for new technologies.

Dmytro Leia Mais
Linux Distribution Open Source Server Management System Updates Containerization

Server or VDS Monitoring: Munin

Munin is a straightforward monitoring tool for UNIX systems, allowing users to visualize system parameters like CPU load and memory usage. Its simple installation makes it accessible for effective server monitoring.

Dmytro Leia Mais
server monitoring performance monitoring system visualization Linux open-source tools

Windows Server Licenses for Our Users

Rent Microsoft Windows Server licenses with full support and updates. Choose from Standard, Essential, or Datacenter Editions to meet your needs.

Dmytro Leia Mais
Windows Server software licensing cloud solutions IT support server management

Microsoft Windows Server products available for lease

Lease Microsoft Windows Server licenses with full support and updates. Choose from Standard, Essential, and Datacenter Editions to fit your business needs.

Dmytro Leia Mais
microsoft spla windows licensing virtualization cloud solutions Microsoft products support

Mega Sale — i5/8/2×500 for only €49 a month!

Take advantage of our mega sale on dedicated servers featuring the popular Intel Core i5 configuration for just €49 per month! Enjoy top specs and additional perks.

Dmytro Leia Mais
server sale dedicated hosting Intel i5 cloud infrastructure virtualization remote management

ZPanel — Free Hosting Control Panel

ZPanel is a free hosting control panel that simplifies server management with essential features like domain management, FTP, and database handling.

Dmytro Leia Mais
ZPanel control panel free hosting server setup website management VPS Linux

Storing Backups in Dropbox

Learn how to securely store backups in Dropbox using the backup-manager script. This guide covers installation, configuration, and automation steps.

Dmytro Leia Mais
data backup cloud solutions Linux scripts file storage

Vulnerability in OpenSSL "Heartbleed"

Heartbleed is a critical OpenSSL vulnerability that allows attackers to access sensitive data. Immediate action is required to update affected systems.

Dmytro Leia Mais
OpenSSL Heartbleed cybersecurity security best practices vulnerabilities system administration

Google Authenticator: Securing SSH

This guide explains how to enhance SSH security by integrating Google Authenticator for two-factor authentication, covering installation, configuration, and recommendations for secure access.

Dmytro Leia Mais
SSH Two-Factor Authentication Security Best Practices Server Hardening

Taking Orders — SSD VDS in the USA

Our VDS cluster in Los Angeles offers fast virtual servers at competitive prices, utilizing the latest technology for optimal performance.

Dmytro Leia Mais
virtual servers SSD hosting KVM virtualization unlimited traffic website migration IT infrastructure

Popular about iptables

Explore the powerful tool iptables in Linux for traffic management, covering its basic commands and practical use cases.

Dmytro Leia Mais
iptables firewall Linux administration network security traffic management command line system security

Linux iptables basics

Learn the basics of using iptables for traffic control and security in Linux. This guide covers essential commands and configurations to manage firewall rules effectively.

Dmytro Leia Mais
firewall iptables linux network security traffic control system administration

Questions and Answers: SSD VDS

Explore the benefits and applications of SSD VDS for webmasters, data storage, VPNs, and more.

Dmytro Leia Mais
VDS SSD data storage VPN software development cloud solutions

Treating Your Server from Ebury

Learn how to effectively treat and secure your server from the Ebury SSH RootKit, including detection and removal steps.

Dmytro Leia Mais
Ebury RootKit SSH security malware removal server security Linux Trojan

Vesta CP — Free Server Control Panel

Explore Vesta CP, a free, user-friendly server control panel that simplifies server management tasks for both beginners and experienced users.

Dmytro Leia Mais
Vesta CP server control panel open-source software web hosting Linux