How to reinstall OS? This guide walks you through the steps to reinstall the operating system using VMmanager and DCImanager 6. Czytaj więcej

How to check free space in Linux Learn how to check free disk space on a Linux system using the df command. Czytaj więcej

How to change a password inside an OS This guide outlines the steps to change a password in both Linux and Windows environments. Czytaj więcej

How to change RDP port in Windows This guide explains how to change the default RDP port in Windows to enhance security or resolve conflicts. Czytaj więcej

Extend a basic volume on Windows Server. This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to extend a basic volume on Windows Server. Czytaj więcej

What OS should I choose? This guide provides an overview of popular operating systems, including their strengths and weaknesses. It helps you choose the best OS for your specific needs. Czytaj więcej

How to install Google Chrome in Windows server This guide provides step-by-step instructions to install Google Chrome on a Windows Server by disabling security settings and downloading the browser. Czytaj więcej

How to install WireGuard (Ubuntu/Debian) This guide provides step-by-step instructions for installing WireGuard on Ubuntu/Debian using Docker, allowing for secure remote access to your network. Czytaj więcej

How to install MikrotikOS This guide provides step-by-step instructions for installing MikrotikOS and accessing it via console and web interface. Czytaj więcej

How to disable RD Session Host This guide explains how to disable Remote Desktop Session Host (RDSH) on a Windows Server trial version due to access limitations. Czytaj więcej