Grow with ITLDC and get rewarded for bringing new customers. Simple as that.
You share - we host - you get rewarded.
The ITLDC Partner Program allows our customers and community members to earn bonuses by referring new clients to ITLDC services.
Almost anyone.
The Partner Program is open to all registered ITLDC users who use our services as regular customers or individual users.
Resellers are not included in the Partner Program - they have their own dedicated reseller terms and benefits, designed specifically for reselling ITLDC services.
If you're not sure which option fits you best, just reach out to us - we'll be happy to point you in the right direction.
Log in to the ITLDC self-service portal and receive your unique partner code
Share links with your partner code on social media, blogs, or directly with colleagues
Get credited when visitors order and pay for services through your link
More clicks - more orders - more rewards
Partner rewards are processed on the 2nd day of each month.
Only services that have completed a full paid month are included in the calculation.
By default, partner rewards can be used to:
Partner rewards are not paid out in cash by default.
Cash payouts are available only for selected partners who consistently generate stable traffic and confirmed orders.
If you believe you qualify, please contact us by opening a support ticket to discuss joining the ITLDC selected partners program.
Abuse of the Partner Program is strictly prohibited.
We actively monitor partner activity to keep the program fair for everyone.
Log in to the ITLDC self-service portal, get your partner code, and start sharing.
If you have questions or want to discuss advanced partnership options - just open a ticket. We're always happy to talk.