How to Check Free Space in Linux

Connect to your service with ssh.

Step 2: Use the df Command

The basic syntax for the df command is:

df [option] [devices]

To see used and available space, you can use:

# df

Sample output:

Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on devtmpfs 396856 0 396856 0% /dev tmpfs 414256 0 414256 0% /dev/shm tmpfs 414256 36632 377624 9% /run tmpfs 414256 0 414256 0% /sys/fs/cgroup /dev/vda2 9496644 1788720 7205808 20% / /dev/vda1 499656 165700 297260 36% /boot tmpfs 82848 0 82848 0% /run/user/0

To check free space specifically, use:

# df -H /

Sample output will look like this: