Season crazy sale: 60% off for VDS and special prices for Xeon servers!

Let the holiday sale begin! We have prepared crazy discounts – our high-speed SSD VDS can already be ordered today at a discount of 60%, and the popular dedicated servers on the Supermicro platform with E3 CPU and 32GB memory are available for only EUR49.90. Time to save, let’s get started!

You know about our flagship VDS SSD in 10 locations – six in Europe (NL, BG, UA, LV, CZ, PL), three in the USA (California, New Jersey, and Florida), and one in Asia (Singapore). We offer the best feature set for our virtual servers – powerful CPU, unlimited traffic, redundant storage on professional SSDs, IPv4+IPv6, and excellent expert support. To get a crazy 60% discount, enter the special coupon HAPPYNEWYEAR2020 to activate special prices for 3, 6, or 12 months term. Order now – VDS sells fast, quantity is limited!

For projects that require more performance and dedicated hardware components, we offer dedicated servers in stock at a special price – only EUR49.90 for Supermicro platform with E3 4c/8t processors, ECC 32GB memory, and duplicated SSD drives (2x200GB or 2x250GB) or traditional hard drives (2x1000GB or 2x2000GB, depending on availability). The cost of the server is fixed for the entire rental period, and the initial period of the order can be anything. The number of servers is limited! Order your server now, the installation is instant – you do not need to wait; you will have the server a few minutes after ordering. If you need help transferring your data, contact our support team. We will help!

Have a nice holiday!

P.S. The coupon can be activated during the campaign – from 12/18/2019 to 01/18/2020 or until the exhaustion of promotional products. See also SSD VDS Promotional Terms.