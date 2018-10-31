It’s HALL0WEEN!

We’re kicking off our Halloween Sale — our traditional annual event, starting from November 1st and lasting exactly two weeks. This year, expect spooky discounts on virtual servers and a super sale on the most affordable dedicated servers.

Let’s start with our mega-popular SSD VDS, available in 7 locations (and soon expanding!). With the secret coupon code HALL0WEEN2018, enjoy a mighty discount of 50% on any configuration of our SSD VDS. This discount is activated for the first billing period, so for even greater savings, consider ordering for longer periods — three, six months, or one year. The longer you order, the more spooky savings you get! The promotional price for the most affordable SSD VDS with unlimited traffic, a powerful processor, and fast SSD is below EUR 1.75! 🙂

The dedicated servers of the LowCost lineup, the LC G1610-4-500G (Intel G1610/4Gb/1x500SATA) and LC CORE-I5-8-2x500G (Intel Core i5/8Gb/2x500SATA) are one third cheaper with the coupon code HALL0WEEN2018 — meaning the first costs only EUR 13.13 per month, and the second is just over EUR 17. These servers are perfect for setting up backup systems, hosting websites, and other tasks requiring fully dedicated resources.

Please note the terms of the promotion:

Special conditions apply only to new orders.

Discounts cannot be combined.

The promotional price is for the first billing period.

The activation of the code HALL0WEEN2018 is limited — hurry up!

All sales are final with replacements or cancellations only under objective reasons.

Choose your location carefully at our ITLDC Looking Glass.

Commercial options for operating systems and paid licenses for server control panels are offered at standard prices.

The dedicated servers of the LowCost tariff have a one-time startup fee of EUR 9.90, which can also be discounted with code HALL0WEEN2018.

Join us! Happy Halloween! 🙂