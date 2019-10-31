Halloween 2019 – We’re Giving Discounts!

Mega discounts aren’t just for Black Friday — we’re kicking off our traditional Halloween sale! For one week, you can order our high-speed SSD VDS and dedicated servers with Xeon processors at a 50% discount — a great opportunity to save!

We’ll start with dedicated servers in the Netherlands, Poland, Latvia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and the USA. Our standard configurations based on Xeon E3 processors with 32Gb of memory and disks 2x250Gb SSD or 2x2000Gb HDD with the code HALLOWEEN2019 will cost only EUR45 per month, and it will be even cheaper for long-term orders. Servers are available with almost instant installation — you can start using your new server just minutes after payment. Each server comes with IPv4 + IPv6 and unlimited premium-quality IP transit.

Super popular SSD VDS based on modern clusters with professional duplicated NVMe and SSD drives can also be ordered at a 50% discount with the coupon HALLOWEEN2019. This means that the cost of an SSD VDS 1G will be only EUR1.75 per month! Our SSD VDS tariff plans are suitable for various projects — virtual servers are used for reliable personal VPN servers, website hosting, remote work, development, and much more. Our SSD VDS are hosted in 9 data centers around the world — choose the most suitable one at the first step of placing your order.

Join us! The number of promotional products is limited, and the discount code is active only until November 10, 2019, so hurry up 🙂

p.s. Please check the terms for ordering promotional products.