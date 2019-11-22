Black Friday starts now!
Kick off your holiday shopping with our Black Friday discounts! Enjoy up to 80% off on dedicated servers, SSD VDS, and hosting from November 22 to 29.
Black Friday Starts Now!
We decided not to torment the expectations of our users, and the week of super-discounts starts right now, from November 22 till November 29! This year, we have discounts of up to 80% on dedicated servers, SSD VDS, and hosting. Let’s start!
Check our hosting, the most common service for small, undemanding sites. Choose the plan and for a 1-year order period, enter the promotional code BF2019HOSTING and enjoy an 80% discount. Recommended for small sites, personal blogs, and similar projects.
For SSD VDS, we have two discount options:
- For maximum savings, use coupon BF2019VDS-60OFF to get 60% off on any SSD VDS tariff. For maximum benefit, choose a longer order period – 6 months or 1 year.
- If you prefer a smaller discount, the coupon BF2019VDS-30OFF gives you prices 30% lower than usual for the whole year with any initial order period. This option is ideal for those who cannot commit to a long-term order right away.
Regarding dedicated servers, Black Friday is a great opportunity to upgrade your project. During this week, order HDD/SSD servers with Intel Xeon E3 CPU in multiple locations including NL, BG, LV, CZ, PL, and US, and get an unheard-of 40% discount, which remains valid for 12 months. Use code BF2019DEDIC.
Already have a server or VDS? We’re happy to offer you a Black Friday gift! Extend your server or VDS for 3, 6, or 12 months, write a review or subscribe on Facebook / Twitter, and we will add 1, 3, or 6 months to your lease term for free!
These discounts are available only once a year on Black Friday—don’t miss out!
p.s. Not sure which service to choose? Read our article: What is the difference between hosting, VPS, VDS, and a dedicated server?. If you have questions about using promotional products, see our few simple rules for ordering services with coupons. Have a great Black Friday! 🙂
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