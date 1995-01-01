Last updated: December 2025

Information We Collect

We collect information you provide directly to us when you create an account, use our services, or communicate with us.

How We Use Your Information

We use the information we collect to provide, maintain, and improve our services, process transactions, and communicate with you.

Data Security

We implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect your personal information against unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction.

Contact Us

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, please contact us at [email protected]