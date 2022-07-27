What is the network connection speed on the VDS?
This article explains the network connection speed for our SSD VDS products, including details on bandwidth policies and usage guidelines.
Network Connection Speed on SSD VDS
We provide our SSD VDS with unmetered traffic. It’s possible with the following fair bandwidth usage policy, applicable for all SSD VDS products.
Every hostnode (server that handles virtual instances) is connected by a 1G or 10G switch port and can burst to 1Gbps or more in upload and download speed. This is based on normal usage, assuming that you will not be using your port at full capacity 24×7. With our Fair Use Policy, you do not have to worry about surcharges or over usage. This option suits users not utilizing the service for high bandwidth demands such as high volume video, CDN services, public VPN, or file sharing websites. If you do not meet the client profile intended for this option, our support team will contact you to discuss alternatives.
The total allowed amount of traffic depends on various factors like the type of traffic and where it goes. Note that we provide shared bandwidth – all available network capacity is divided dynamically among all hostnode users. Dedicated bandwidth is available for bare metal (dedicated) servers.
Terms
- No incoming data traffic is calculated.
- Personal use, web hosting, personal VPN, video conferencing, private file sharing, or CDN services are allowed.
- Public VPN servers with high load, torrent seedboxes, or TOR exit nodes are prohibited.
- If you exceed the fair use policy, you need to purchase an upgrade to a dedicated data port or a dedicated bare metal server where full utilization is permitted.
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