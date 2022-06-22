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Knowledgebase Ordering & Services Ip, Dns & Access

How to order an additional IP addresses

This guide explains how to order additional IP addresses through the ITLDC platform, ensuring you understand each step in the process.

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ip addresses ordering networking itldc configuration

How to Order Additional IP Addresses

STEP 1: Firstly, you need to go to my.itldc.com.

STEP 2: Select a service.

STEP 3: Click on IP-addresses.

Select IP-addresses

STEP 4: Click the Order button.

Order Button

STEP 5: Select IPv4 or IPv6.

Choose IPv4 or IPv6

STEP 6: Set the number of IP addresses that you want to order and click on the Reboot server checkbox to apply changes.

Set Number of IP Addresses

STEP 7: Click the To shopping cart button.

To Shopping Cart

STEP 8: To pay, click the Pay button and follow the steps on the payment page.

Pay Button

STEP 9: You need to configure your network settings in your OS to use the new addresses.

NOTE: To set up by yourself, you can read these tutorials:

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Knowledgebase Ordering & Services Ip, Dns & Access