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How to transfer your service to another user
Learn how to transfer your service to another user by creating a support ticket for a smooth transition.
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service transfer support ticket user management account transfer
How to Transfer Your Service to Another User
Transferring a service to another user can be executed through support. Follow these steps:
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Select the Service
Choose the service you want to transfer.
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Create a Ticket
Open a support ticket for the selected service.
- In the Subject field, write “Transferring a service” or a similar message.
- In the message text, include the email address of the receiver and any additional options if needed.
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Processing Time
These requests are usually processed within 1 business day.
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Our support team is available 24/7 to assist you.Contact Support
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