How to Refill Your Balance

Refilling your balance isn’t a complex thing, and it can be done just in 5 easy steps.

STEP 1: Firstly, you need to click on the number near the Balance or click on Add funds in the dashboard.

STEP 2: Enter the amount of money and select a currency.

STEP 3: Select a payer or create a new one.

STEP 4: Enter your name, email, and your country.

STEP 5: Click the Next button and then click the Pay button.