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Knowledgebase Account & Billing Ordering & Services

How to pay for a service using "Account balance"

Learn how to use your account balance to pay for services like ordering or renewing items.

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How to Pay for a Service Using Account Balance

STEP 1: To pay from “account balance”, firstly you need to refill your balance.

STEP 2: Order a service and go to the shopping cart. Click the pay button.

NOTE: This example shows how to order a service; however, you can apply this instruction to ordering new IPs, renewing services, etc.

Order Service

STEP 3: Select payment method - Personal account and click on the Select button.

Select Payment Method

STEP 4: Click on the Place an order button.

Place Order

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Knowledgebase Account & Billing Ordering & Services