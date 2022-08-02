How to Migrate Your Service to Another Data Centre

Unfortunately, there is no possibility to do automatic migration of your services with the click of a button. Our locations are independent, and there is no possibility to migrate your service from one data centre to another.

Migration Steps

Order a New Service: Start by ordering a new service at the desired data centre. Move Needed Data: Transfer all necessary data from the old service to the new one. Cancel Old Service: Once the data transfer is complete, cancel your old service.

Important Considerations