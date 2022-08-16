How to limit access to SSH to one (or more) IPs
Learn how to restrict SSH access to specific IP addresses using IPTables, Firewalld, and UFW across various Linux distributions.
IMPORTANT NOTE: This may work for you well, but keep in mind that these methods are not universal. These are examples of basic use; we highly recommend you to check the documentation for a better understanding of how to set up these utilities for your needs.
IPTables (Universal)
Firstly, let’s allow access to your IP:
iptables -A INPUT --source Y -p tcp --dport 22 -j ACCEPT
NOTE: 22 is a standard port; if you are using another port, you need to change the —dport parameter to your port.
Then we need to block access for other IPs:
iptables -A INPUT -p tcp --dport 22 -j DROP
For more information, visit - https://linux.die.net/man/8/iptables
Firewalld (CentOS/Alma Linux)
Keep in mind that Firewalld is usually a built-in utility, so in some cases, installation is not needed.
Upgrade your package and install Firewalld using the next command:
yum upgrade --refresh -y && yum -y install firewalld
Enable and start Firewalld:
systemctl enable firewalld && systemctl start firewalld && systemctl status firewalld
Add a new zone and set it up:
firewall-cmd --permanent --new-zone=ssh-limited
firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=ssh-limited --add-source=my_IPAddress
Add SSH service to the new zone:
firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=ssh-limited --add-service=ssh
Remove SSH from the public zone:
firewall-cmd --permanent --remove-service=ssh
Apply changes:
firewall-cmd --reload
To see the list of active zones, type:
firewall-cmd --get-active-zones
For more information, visit - https://firewalld.org/documentation
UFW (Ubuntu/Debian)
UFW is an easy-to-use utility, usually built-in, but not always.
Upgrade your package and install UFW using the next command:
apt update -y && apt install -y ufw
Allow access for your address:
ufw limit from My_IPAddress to any app OpenSSH
Remove less-restrictive SSH-related rules:
ufw delete allow 22/tcp
ufw delete allow OpenSSH
ufw delete limit OpenSSH
Enable UFW:
ufw --force enable
To see status:
ufw status
For more information about UFW, visit - https://ubuntu.com/server/docs/security-firewall
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