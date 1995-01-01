Data Center
🇸🇬
Singapore, Singapore
SG1.SIN
Hub premium Asia-Pacifico che offre infrastruttura e connettività di classe mondiale in tutta la regione APAC.
Prodotti Disponibili
Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 1G
|1 vCPU
|1 GB
|10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
|Order
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 2G
|2 vCPU
|2 GB
|15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
|Order
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 4G
|4 vCPU
|4 GB
|25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
|Order
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 8G
|8 vCPU
|8 GB
|50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
|Order
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 16G
|4 vCPU+
|16 GB
|100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
|Order
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 32G
|8 vCPU+
|32 GB
|200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
|Order
SG1.SINSingapore, Singapore
SIN NVMe VDS 64G
|16 vCPU+
|64 GB
|400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
|Order
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