Data Center
🇱🇻

Riga, Latvia

EU3.RIX

Datacenter baltico che fornisce infrastruttura affidabile ed eccellente connettività ai mercati nordici e dell'Europa orientale.

Prodotti Disponibili

Location
Plan
CPU
RAM
Storage
Price
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 1G
1 vCPU1 GB10 GB NVMe
€3.99/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 2G
2 vCPU2 GB15 GB NVMe
€7.99/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 4G
4 vCPU4 GB25 GB NVMe
€15.99/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 8GPopular
8 vCPU8 GB50 GB NVMe
€31.99/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 16G
4 vCPU+16 GB100 GB NVMe
€63.99/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 32G
8 vCPU+32 GB200 GB NVMe
€127.99/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
RIX NVMe VDS 64G
16 vCPU+64 GB400 GB NVMe
€219.99/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
LC-E3/32/SSD
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x250Gb SSD
€49.90/moSetup: €9.90
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
E3/32/SSD
Xeon E3-1231+v3-v6 (4c/8t)32Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb SSD
€89.90/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
Xeon E/64GB/NVMe
Xeon E 2236+ (6c/12t)64Gb ECC RAM2x500GB NVMe
€99.90/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
Dual Xeon/512
2x Xeon Gold (40c/80t)512Gb ECC RAM4x2000SSD
€349.00/moSetup: €19.99
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
E5/64GB/SSD
Xeon E5-1650v464Gb ECC RAM2x500Gb SSD
€159.90/mo
Order
EU3.RIXRiga, Latvia
Gold/256/NVMe
Xeon Gold (20c/40t)256Gb ECC RAM2x2000GB NVMe
€259.00/mo
Order

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