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Today, several clients have reached out regarding issues related to MySQL. The diagnostics reveal that there are no references to the server in
If the entry for your database server is missing in
Restoring Access to MySQL
A step-by-step guide to restoring access to MySQL when the root password is unknown.
Dmytro
MySQL database recovery server maintenance Linux database administration
Restoring Access to MySQL
Today, several clients have reached out regarding issues related to MySQL. The diagnostics reveal that there are no references to the server in
ispmgr.conf (the configuration file of the control panel), and the root password for MySQL is unknown. In such cases, we need to change the MySQL password to something known to us. Below are the steps for CentOS:
Resetting the MySQL Password
- Stop the MySQL service:
service mysqld stop
- Start MySQL in safe mode:
mysqld_safe --skip-grant-tables &
- Log in to MySQL:
mysql -uroot mysql
- Set a new password for the root user:
UPDATE mysql.user SET password=PASSWORD('new-password123') WHERE User='root'; FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
- Exit the MySQL console client:
Press
Ctrl-Dor type
exit.
- Restart MySQL:
/etc/init.d/mysqld restart
Updating the Configuration File
If the entry for your database server is missing in
/usr/local/ispmgr/etc/ispmgr.conf, you will need to add it back:
DbServer "localhost" {
Owner __Owner__
AccessType allow
ChangePassword 2012-10-27
Hostname localhost
Password new-password123
SockPath /var/lib/mysql/mysql.sock
Type mysql
User root
}
Restarting the Control Panel
Finally, restart the control panel:
killall ispmgr
Check that “Database Servers” appears again in ISPManager Lite.
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