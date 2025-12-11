US3.MIA Datacenter Migration: December 15 – 22

US3.MIA Datacenter Migration: December 24 – 30, 2025

Between December 24 and December 30, 2025, we will be relocating our US3.MIA datacenter to a new facility. This post explains why this move is necessary, how the process will unfold, and what you can expect regarding service availability during the migration.

Why We Are Moving US3.MIA

The building where US3.MIA is currently located will undergo scheduled renovation and reconstruction early next year. Since moving the equipment is unavoidable, we decided to take this opportunity to significantly upgrade one of our flagship locations by relocating it to a facility better suited for long-term growth.

Even better: US3.MIA is moving not only closer to our production center, but into a brand new datacenter—the kind where the paint still smells fresh and the raised floor has not yet met its first server trolley.

How the Migration Will Happen

Our team will begin by preparing the new site, installing network infrastructure, new PDUs, and ensuring all systems operate exactly as required.

The actual equipment migration will occur in several phases:

1. Phase 1: Virtualization systems and colocation equipment will move first.

2. Phase 2: Dedicated servers will follow once the core infrastructure is stable.

Our goal is to minimize service downtime. As we approach the migration window, we will finalize the exact schedule and notify affected customers directly with detailed timelines.

For most services, the expected downtime is no more than 3-5 hours (assuming we do not get stuck in traffic on the highway).

What Happens After the Migration

The new datacenter is designed to support higher-power, next-generation server platforms. This means that US3.MIA will become the primary location for upgraded hardware, including platforms optimized for private AI workloads and other high-performance systems.

Regular updates on the preparation and migration process will be posted at:

- status.itldc.com

- The ITLDC user portal

We appreciate your understanding as we work to upgrade US3.MIA into a faster, stronger, and more future-ready location.