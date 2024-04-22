Upgrades at EU4.PRG Datacenter in Prague

We are excited to announce an upcoming upgrade to our EU4.PRG datacenter located in Prague, Czech Republic. This maintenance is part of our commitment to continuously improve and ensure the highest quality of service for our customers.

Maintenance Details

Scheduled Dates : April 28-29, 2024

: April 28-29, 2024 Expected Downtime: Up to 30 minutes

During this period, we will be undertaking significant upgrades to enhance our infrastructure. All existing servers will be relocated to a newly designed server room equipped with advanced network hardware and updated power distribution systems. This move is aimed at boosting performance, improving reliability, and enhancing the overall security of our data center.

What to Expect

While we aim to minimize disruptions, some downtime of up to 30 minutes should be expected. This downtime is necessary to ensure a smooth transition and secure installation of all equipment in the new server room. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this brief interruption.

Exciting Additions for Our Customers

In addition to infrastructure improvements, our skilled technicians, Yaro, Anton, and Dmytro, will be busy setting up a variety of new dedicated servers for our new customers. These will range from cost-effective LC-class systems featuring SSDs to high-performance servers equipped with Xeon Gold and Xeon E-class processors and ultra-fast NVMe drives. These upgrades are designed to cater to diverse computing needs and ensure that all our clients receive the most efficient and powerful solutions available.

Stay Informed

Should you have any concerns or require assistance during this time, please feel free to reach out to our support team, who will be more than happy to help.

Conclusion

We thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we perform these necessary upgrades. These enhancements will provide a solid foundation for our services and ensure that we continue to deliver the exceptional performance and reliability you expect from us.