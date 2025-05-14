🚀 Time to ELevate: Say Goodbye to CentOS 6/7 and Hello to AlmaLinux 9/10

So, your server is still running CentOS 6 or 7? First of all – respect. That machine has probably seen more action than most of us during the past decade. But like an old rock band that refuses to retire, it’s starting to get… vulnerable. And we don’t mean emotionally.

It’s time to ELevate. Literally.

Let’s talk about ELevate, the official in-place upgrade tool that helps you move from your dusty CentOS 6 or 7 setup to a fresh, modern, and actually-supported operating system – like AlmaLinux 9 or 10. And yes, you can do it without completely reinstalling your system or sacrificing uptime on the altar of “fresh start.”

💡 What Is ELevate?

ELevate is a free, open-source upgrade project by the AlmaLinux team that lets you go from CentOS 6/7 → AlmaLinux 8/9/10, without the pain of full reinstalls. It supports migrating between major versions (which, in RPM world, used to be considered forbidden sorcery).

It handles:

- Package and repository migration

- Kernel and core system updates

- Dependency resolution

Even cross-derivative migrations (CentOS → AlmaLinux or Rocky)

So yes, this means you can finally update your production systems without rewriting your will first.

🛠️ How It Works (Without Breaking Everything)

ELevate uses Leapp, a Red Hat-developed utility, under the hood. Think of it as the upgrade therapist for your server – guiding it gently through the trauma of change, helping it let go of outdated libraries, and embracing a modern life full of packages that still get security patches.

The basic process:

Install ELevate. Run a pre-upgrade check (ELevate will tell you what might go wrong). Fix anything critical (with help from ELevate’s hints). Hit upgrade. Pray. Watch logs. Smile.

It works surprisingly well – assuming you’re not running a circus of obscure third-party RPMs and hand-compiled mysteries from 2013.

Want to try it? Grab the docs here:

👉 https://almalinux.org/elevate

🧯 Why Upgrading Is Not Optional (No, Really)

Let’s be honest: running CentOS 6 or 7 in 2025 is like using Internet Explorer to do your banking. It technically works, but you’re just begging for trouble.

Unpatched systems are vulnerable to:

Kernel exploits

Outdated TLS/SSL protocols

Apps refusing to run due to ancient dependencies

Random shame from fellow sysadmins

Not to mention the fact that most modern software now assumes you’re on at least EL8 or newer. Want to install Docker, Kubernetes, or even a half-recent Python package? Good luck on CentOS 6.

Upgrading is about security, compatibility, and not having to explain to your boss why your server was owned by a botnet from 2012.

💚 Why ITLDC Customers Win Big Here

Running your server on an ITLDC NVMe VDS or bare metal platform? You’re already in the best possible position to ELevate like a champ. Here’s why:

Our systems are built for modern workloads – perfect for AlmaLinux.

Our support team can assist with planning your migration (we’ve done it ourselves).

Need a test server to dry-run your upgrade? Just spin up another VDS in seconds (yes, really – our provisioning is faster than your coffee machine).

And if your existing server can’t be upgraded cleanly – no problem. Migrate your workloads to a shiny new AlmaLinux server in one of 19 datacenters worldwide.

🚀 Ready to ELevate?

So, don’t wait for your old CentOS box to collapse from neglect. Give it the upgrade it deserves. Keep your systems secure, fast, and supported – and stay ready for anything the future throws your way.

The ELevate tool is free, open-source, and backed by the community – and with ITLDC’s infrastructure, you’ve got the perfect launchpad.

Now go upgrade that server, and let it know retirement is off the table.

Questions? Need help? Hit us up at customer’s portal and open a support ticket. We’ve got your back – even if your server still thinks it’s 2015.