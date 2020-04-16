SPRING2020: 50% Off All SSD VDS!

We are launching our traditional spring promotion — until the end of May, all SSD VDS in our data centers are half price. Let’s go!

Promotion Details

All SSD VDS from ITLDC in Europe, Asia, and the USA are available during the promotion with a 50% discount. To avail this, just enter the coupon code SPRING2020 when placing your order. The special prices will be activated automatically. This code works for SSD VDS 1G with orders for 3, 6, or 12 months, and for other plans starting from a minimum order of 1 month.

We remind you that to save more, it is advisable to order your new virtual server for the maximum possible duration, as this will be more cost-effective!

Dedicated Server Offer

For those in need of a dedicated server — check out the super offer for renting dedicated servers in Europe and the USA with high-speed redundant SSD or HDD, Xeon E3 processors (8 threads), and 32GB ECC memory, for only €49.90 per month! Order today, the quantity is limited, so hurry up.

Save wisely. Join us!