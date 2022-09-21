Price Adjustments for Selected Services

Since the autumn of last year, the price of electricity for business and related services has increased by 400-500%. This significant rise impacts all industries and inflation rates across markets. Unfortunately, we cannot foresee a return to summer 2021 pricing levels soon, prompting necessary price adjustments to maintain our service quality.

Key Changes

Effective Date: September 26, all prices on our website will be presented in USD. Account balances will also convert to USD. All payment systems will remain available.

New Prices for SSD VDS: SSD VDS 1G – $3.99 SSD VDS 2G – $7.99 SSD VDS 4G – $15.99 SSD VDS 8G – $31.99 SSD VDS 16G – $63.99 SSD VDS 32G – $127.99 SSD VDS 48G – $169.99 SSD VDS 64G – $219.99

HD VDS Updates: HD VDS 100G – $3.99/3 months HD VDS 500G – $3.99/1 month HD VDS 1000G – $5.99/1 month HD VDS 2000G – $11.99/1 month

Dedicated Servers and Colocations: LC/32 series, PROMO E3/32 series – $59.90/month Single-CPU series with E5/Scalable – +9.75% or $10/month Dual-CPU series with E5/Scalable – +9.75% or $15/month Colo 1U, 250VA, TDP up to 95W – $49 + $10 power and cooling fee Colo 1U Single CPU, 400VA, TDP up to 135W – $69 + $20 power and cooling fee Colo 1U Dual CPU, 600VA, TDP up to 300W – $69 + $40 power and cooling fee



For services with special prices and non-standard configurations, adjustments will be made based on the current market situation. We will strive to keep these changes minimal.

If you have any questions, please contact our support team. We are here to help!