New Site in Sofia

We are expanding the geography of our locations — the installation of servers in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, is nearing completion. Our servers are located in the data center Telepoint, one of the largest data processing centers in the region.

Telepoint is a TierIII+ level data center, certified to ISO 9001:2008 (quality management) and ISO 27001 (security level) standards. The key components of the data center are built according to the N+1 scheme, ensuring service availability levels between 99.997% and 99.99999%.

As part of our infrastructure, we also use redundancy for critical nodes. For instance, the core network ITLDC in Telepoint is built on two Juniper Networks routers operating in a 1+1 scheme — this means that during any maintenance work, data transmission will be uninterrupted. We also use Juniper Networks EX series switches as access layer equipment — they are efficient, functional, and reliable.

A few words about the services — in our new location, dedicated servers, SSD VDS, and colocation services will be available. If necessary, we can provide separate data transmission channels from any operator present in the data center — the list of IP Transit service providers includes over 25 global companies and 90 regional ones.

Join us!