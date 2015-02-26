Changing Old VDS to New Ones!

We are starting a migration program for virtual servers with “old” tariff plans — UAServers VDS, VDS Standard, VDS Advanced, VDS Professional, VDS Basic, and OpenVZ VPS. The servers hosting these virtual machines will gradually be decommissioned over the next two weeks (by March 10, 2015). We offer our clients maximum assistance in transitioning to new, significantly more beneficial VDS tariff plans.

You can choose any location for the new VDS — we provide rental services for virtual and dedicated servers based on our own facilities in Ukraine, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, and the USA.

Our support team will gladly provide the necessary assistance in data transfer. Unfortunately, it is technically impossible to transfer the existing IP addresses to the new virtual servers. If you are using any services that rely on the IP addresses of the existing VDS/VPS, appropriate changes will need to be made.

We will be happy to consult and help you choose a new service, configure it, and transfer your data. Please reach out to our specialists through the “Support Center” of the self-service system or by any other means.