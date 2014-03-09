Setting Up a VPN Server on Ubuntu

VPN services are currently especially popular among advanced users from countries with issues concerning freedom of speech and access to information, such as China, Belarus, and Russia. This guide will help you create your own VPN server using the simplest SSD VDS.

We will use L2TP/IPSec, a type of VPN tunnel supported by various operating systems and devices, including Apple iOS and Android.

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Step 1: Order an SSD VDS

Choose Ubuntu as the operating system. The simplest plan with 512MB of memory will suffice. The OS installation takes about 5-7 minutes, after which you’ll receive your VDS access details via email. Use any SSH client, such as PuTTY, to proceed with the setup.

Step 2: Install Necessary Applications

Run the following command:

apt-get install openswan xl2tpd ppp

During installation, decline automatic key generation.

Step 3: Configure IPSec

Edit the file /etc/ipsec.conf:

version 2.0 config setup nat_traversal = yes oe = off protostack = netkey conn L2TP-PSK authby = secret pfs = no rekey = no type = tunnel esp = aes128-sha1 ike = aes128-sha-modp1024 ikelifetime = 8h keylife = 1h left = 185.14.XX.XX leftnexthop = %defaultroute leftprotoport = 17/1701 right = %any rightprotoport = 17/%any rightsubnetwithin = 0.0.0.0/0 auto = add dpddelay = 30 dpdtimeout = 120 dpdaction = clear

Make sure to specify your VDS’s IP address in the parameter left=.

Step 4: Add Encryption Key

In /etc/ipsec.secrets, add your desired key:

%any %any: PSK "TestSecret"

Step 5: Configure L2TP

Open /etc/xl2tpd/xl2tpd.conf and set the contents to:

[global] ipsec saref = yes [lns default] ip range = 192.168.1.231-192.168.1.239 local ip = 192.168.1.230 refuse chap = yes refuse pap = yes require authentication = yes ppp debug = no pppoptfile = /etc/ppp/options.xl2tpd length bit = yes

Step 6: PPP Configuration

Edit /etc/ppp/options.xl2tpd:

require-mschap-v2 ms-dns 8.8.8.8 asyncmap 0 auth crtscts lock hide-password modem debug name l2tpd proxyarp lcp-echo-interval 30 lcp-echo-failure 4

Step 7: Set Up User Authentication

In /etc/ppp/chap-secrets, add:

* * TestPassword *

Step 8: Enable NAT

Open /etc/rc.local and add:

echo 1 > /proc/sys/net/ipv4/ip_forward iptables -t nat -A POSTROUTING -s 192.168.1.0/24 -o eth0 -j MASQUERADE

Conclusion

Reboot the VDS using the command reboot. You can now set up your iPhone: Go to “Settings” -> “VPN” -> “Add VPN Configuration…” and fill in the fields. Your VPN setup is complete, and you can enjoy safe access to the Internet without restrictions.