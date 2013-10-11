Seven Reasons to Switch Hosting to VDS

We invite you to switch from regular web hosting (also known as shared hosting) to SSD VDS. Let’s explore what opportunities this opens up.

Full Control and Huge Opportunities

With regular hosting, you get a ready-made, ‘standard’ set of software, which typically includes a specific version of PHP, MySQL, and limited capabilities for modifications. In contrast, VDS allows you to select any necessary combinations of software and operating systems according to your needs. Want to use PHP 5.5 and MariaDB? It’s possible with VDS! This gives you full control over network settings, firewalls, and more.

Managing VDS is Not Difficult at All

Many think VDS is only for those familiar with Linux or FreeBSD, but that’s a misconception. With services like ISPManager control panel, managing your VDS is user-friendly. You don’t need to navigate complex command lines; it operates similarly to regular hosting.

VDS is Faster

VDS typically offers superior performance compared to regular hosting. VDS nodes are usually more powerful, and resources are fixed. Unlike shared hosting, where resources are contested, with VDS, your allocated resources are always available.

Unique IP Addresses

Each VDS has its own unique IP address, beneficial for SEO and avoiding access issues. Particularly in regions with heavy internet restrictions, a unique VDS IP helps mitigate downtime caused by domain-based blocking.

Control Your Email Operations

VDS makes running your own mail server easy, mitigating issues caused by spammers in shared environments. This ensures reliable email delivery and provides detailed logs for professional use.

Protection and Data Security

VDS allows for enhanced data protection options, including encrypted partitions for sensitive information, unlike standard hosting where critical documents are more vulnerable.

Own VPN Server

With VDS, you can create your own secure VPN server, utilizing versatile software like OpenVPN, which is not possible with standard hosting solutions.

And Finally, the Most Interesting

From websites to email and VPN servers, a single VDS can host a multitude of services, as long as you have enough dedicated resources. You can easily change your VDS plan to meet your requirements.