February Servers — on Sale!

We expect the next batch of popular servers within 1-2 days. The following configurations will be available with special promotional prices for the first rental period (*):

DS08 (Intel G530/4G/500Gb SATA) — $56 $44.8

— $56 DS11 (Intel i3/8G/2x500Gb SATA) — $90 $72

— $90 DS16 (Intel i5/8G/2x500Gb SATA) — $103 $82.4

Orders and the full list of configurations can be found on our website. The discounted price will be shown at the final step of the order, before payment. Each server includes 2 or more IPv4 addresses (additional can be ordered, including from different blocks), full IPv6 support, ISPManager Lite, administration, and 24/7 technical support. We assist with data migration, virtualization systems, billing systems, and hosting servers.

() A 20% discount applies to the period specified when ordering the server. In other words, if you order and pay for DS11 for three months, you can save $183 = $54, and if for a year — the savings are even more significant at $216.