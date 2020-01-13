EU1.AMS – Network upgrade and maintenance scheduled

EU1.AMS Network Upgrade Scheduled

From January 21 to January 24, 2020, our engineers will replace and upgrade network equipment at EU1.AMS, one of our most popular locations.

EU1.AMS was the first site in the European Union, located in two independent data centers in the Netherlands. To facilitate capacity upgrades and introduce new services, we will replace all the top of the rack switches with new Juniper EX devices, ensuring increased reliability, performance, and availability.

Each rack, housing approximately 50 servers, will be equipped with two independent, duplicated external channels to the backbone network, boasting speeds between 20 to 40 gigabits per second.

Additionally, we plan to incorporate more Juniper MX routers to expand external channels and enhance connections with traffic exchange points and IP-transit operators.

While we do not anticipate noticeable service interruptions during this maintenance, some packet loss or increased data transmission delays of 30-60 seconds might occur during the switching of ports for dedicated servers and VDS nodes.

For any inquiries regarding the planned upgrade and maintenance, please contact our technical support team. We are here to assist you!