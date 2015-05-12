Debian 8 Jessie is Available on SSD VDS

Recently, a new release of the popular Linux distribution Debian has been announced — the new eighth release is codenamed ‘Jessie’. We are pleased to inform you that the automated installation of Debian 8 is available in all locations where our SSD VDS are located.

To install Debian 8 ‘Jessie’, simply select this release from the list of operating systems when placing your order, and within just 10 minutes, the new virtual server will be ready for use.

For more information on the innovations in Debian 8 ‘Jessie’, you can read the official Debian documentation. We will highlight the most important changes:

Beginning the use of systemd instead of SysV init

Support for the outdated and insecure SSLv3 protocol has been discontinued

In addition to MySQL 5.5, MariaDB 10.0 is supported

Support for Apache 2.4 (previously 2.2)

PHP updated to version 5.6

The default version of Python is 3.4

We recommend it.