Gifts for System Administrator Day!
Celebrate System Administrator Day with special discounts and gifts for our dedicated sysadmins. Join us in recognizing their crucial contributions!
Gifts for System Administrator Day!
Welcome to the 21st Annual System Administrator Day, hooray! Every year, this international holiday grows more popular and important - as the dedicated and heroic work of sysadmins is literally crucial in our world. Let’s congratulate together - we are giving traditional gifts to our colleagues, the masters of servers, routers, and office printers. Let’s go!
Special prices for System Administrator Day - all SSD VDS in Europe, the USA, and Asia are exactly half price! 50% discount is easy to include - just enter the coupon code SYSADMINDAY2020 when placing your order. The coupon can be used for all virtual server plan orders with a minimum period of 1 month or more (for SSD VDS 1G - with an order period of 3 months or more). Traditionally, we remind you - to get more value, it’s advisable to order virtual servers for longer periods - six or twelve months.
Congratulations to sysadmins! Happy holiday!
p.s. The discount code is valid until August 10, 2020, and the number of coupons is limited - hurry up 🙂
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