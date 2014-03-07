New Service — Colocation in the Netherlands

We are pleased to announce the launch of our colocation service (server and other equipment placement) at our Tier-3 facility in the Netherlands for the most affordable price — starting from €49.00.

Let’s take a look at the basic, most popular service that is well-known to our clients. COLO 1U-EU includes the allocation of one rack unit (1U) in a standard 19” cabinet, a separate feeder from the cabinet’s power distribution system, and an Internet channel with an unrestricted bandwidth of 100 Mbit/s. If the server is equipped with an integrated IPMI module for independent management, we are happy to offer an additional Ethernet port for it free of charge.

Please note that we assist in purchasing servers and networking equipment (switches, routers, hardware firewalls) from European suppliers and delivering them to the data center. Contact our sales department in any convenient way; we will be glad to recommend the most optimal solution.