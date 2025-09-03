⚡️ Automating Your Server Farm – ITLDC Survival Guide

Yes, Ansible is the golden child. But sometimes you want to try other toys. Here are three tools that can throw SSH keys around, drop Docker on everything, and roll out WireGuard like a boss.

SaltStack – Ansible’s Caffeinated Cousin

Salt is fast, scalable, and works either with a central master or in “lonely wolf” mode (masterless). It’s built for big farms where servers multiply like rabbits.

Install Salt

On the control node:

sudo apt update sudo apt install -y salt-master salt-ssh

On each server:

sudo apt install -y salt-minion echo "master: YOUR_MASTER_IP" | sudo tee -a /etc/salt/minion sudo systemctl restart salt-minion

Approve your new minions on the master like a true mafia boss:

sudo salt-key -A

Deploy something

Drop SSH key:

ssh_key_install : ssh_auth.present : - user : root - source : salt://keys/id_rsa.pub

Install Docker:

docker : pkg.installed : - name : docker.io

Install WireGuard:

wireguard : pkg.installed : - name : wireguard

Run it all at once:

salt '*' state.apply

Docs

Puppet Bolt – Ansible Lite for Lazy Days

Bolt is agentless and feels like a trimmed-down Ansible for people who just want things done now, without babysitting agents.

Install Bolt

wget https://apt.puppet.com/puppet-tools-release-focal.deb sudo dpkg -i puppet-tools-release-focal.deb sudo apt update sudo apt install puppet-bolt

Add servers

Make an inventory.yaml :

targets : - server1.itldc.net - server2.itldc.net config : ssh : user : root private-key : ~/.ssh/id_rsa

Deploy something

Push SSH key:

bolt command run "echo 'ssh-rsa AAA...' >> ~/.ssh/authorized_keys" -t all

Install Docker:

bolt command run "apt update && apt install -y docker.io" -t all

Install WireGuard:

bolt command run "apt install -y wireguard" -t all

Docs

Rundeck – Click Ops but Sexy

Rundeck is what you use when you’re done with cowboy-SSH at 2AM and want buttons, schedules, and a pretty web UI. It’s automation in arcade mode.

Install Rundeck

wget https://packages.rundeck.com/pagerduty/rundeck/packages/debian/stretch/rundeck.deb sudo apt install -y ./rundeck.deb sudo systemctl enable rundeckd sudo systemctl start rundeckd

Open http://your-server:4440 (default login: admin/admin ).

Add servers

Either through the web UI or via YAML:

nodes : server1 : hostname : 192.168.1.10 username : root ssh-keypath : /root/.ssh/id_rsa

Deploy something

Jobs are just scripts with a fancy button:

Add SSH key:

echo 'ssh-rsa AAA...' >> /root/.ssh/authorized_keys

Install Docker:

apt update && apt install -y docker.io

Install WireGuard:

apt install -y wireguard

Docs

So, who’s who?

- Salt – for big farms and speed freaks.

- Bolt – for quick “just run this everywhere” mornings.

- Rundeck – for teams, dashboards, and click-to-deploy magic.