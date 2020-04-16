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Server, reti, Linux e cose che impariamo mentre manteniamo i sistemi in funzione.

ITLDC EU Datacenter News: We’ve Upgraded!

ITLDC has upgraded its European data centers with lightning-fast connections and new dedicated servers, enhancing performance and deployment speed.

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datacenter upgrades dedicated servers cloud technology performance enhancements SSD NVMe

ITLDC News – December 2022

December 2022 brings updates from ITLDC, including new server deployments and performance enhancements in various locations.

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server upgrades hosting news data center virtual servers cloud computing

Let’s start our biggest SALE!

Our biggest sale is here! Enjoy special prices on VDS and dedicated servers without the hassle of coupon codes. Don't miss out on these incredible discounts!

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ITLDC News – October 2022

An overview of the recent updates and changes at ITLDC, including new server offerings and network enhancements.

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Price adjustments for selected services

Recent increases in electricity prices have led to necessary price adjustments for our services, effective September 26. This includes a transition to USD for pricing.

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New datacenter – UA2.IEV: Kyiv, Ukraine!

We are excited to announce the opening of our second datacenter in Kyiv, designed for SSD VDS and NVMe-optimized servers. Join us to take advantage of our limited-time promotional offer!

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Secret Sale on SSD VDS and Servers!

Take advantage of our secret sale on SSD VDS and powerful servers! Enjoy 50% discounts and amazing prices until October 20, 2020.

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Gifts for System Administrator Day!

Celebrate System Administrator Day with special discounts and gifts for our dedicated sysadmins. Join us in recognizing their crucial contributions!

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Happy System Administrator Day 2020!

Celebrate the 21st annual System Administrator Appreciation Day! Join us in recognizing the invaluable work of sysadmins around the globe with special discounts.

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New ISPManager Design!

Explore the latest ISPManager update featuring a fresh design for the control panel, enhancing usability with a more minimalist approach.

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ISPManager control panel user interface design update software enhancement

New FreeBSD 11.4 Release

FreeBSD 11.4 has been released, introducing important updates and features across various architectures, marking the end of the 11.x series.

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FreeBSD system administration OS updates open source software virtualization networking

SPRING2020: 50% Off All SSD VDS!

Take advantage of our Spring 2020 promotion with 50% off all SSD VDS until the end of May! Use code SPRING2020 for instant savings.

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