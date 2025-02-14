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Server, reti, Linux e cose che impariamo mentre manteniamo i sistemi in funzione.

🐬 5 Modern MySQL-Compatible Databases Worth Knowing

Explore five modern MySQL-compatible databases, their features, and why they might be right for your next project. Perfect for developers seeking alternatives to traditional MySQL.

Kovač Leggi di Più
database datacenter vds open source MySQL alternatives database performance scalability

🚀 NVMe Form Factors: The Shape of Speed

NVMe drives come in various form factors, each designed for specific use cases. This guide explores M.2, U.2, U.3, and PCIe AICs, helping you choose the right one for your needs.

Yaro Leggi di Più
hardware nvme ssd form factors data storage performance enterprise storage