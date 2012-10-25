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Server, reti, Linux e cose che impariamo mentre manteniamo i sistemi in funzione.

IPv6 on Dedicated Servers

Learn how to quickly enable IPv6 on dedicated servers, leveraging Stateless Address Autoconfiguration for seamless network configuration.

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IPv6 dedicated servers network configuration SLAAC Linux system administration

Enabling IPv6 on VDS

Learn how to enable IPv6 on your Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS) with these essential configuration steps.

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IPv6 VDS network configuration Linux BSD internet protocols

Installing FreeBSD 9 on Software RAID

A step-by-step guide to installing FreeBSD 9 on a software RAID using gmirror, ensuring a reliable and efficient setup.

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FreeBSD software RAID gmirror installation guide system administration disk management

ISPManager, nginx and expires

Learn how to configure Expires headers in nginx when using ISPManager to enhance your site's caching efficiency.

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Expires headers caching nginx configuration web performance ISPManager setup static content

Restoring Access to MySQL

A step-by-step guide to restoring access to MySQL when the root password is unknown.

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MySQL database recovery server maintenance Linux database administration