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Server, reti, Linux e cose che impariamo mentre manteniamo i sistemi in funzione.

EU1.AMS – emergency maintenance

Emergency maintenance was performed at EU1.AMS, restoring all services to normal after brief downtime due to power system issues.

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maintenance emergency maintenance service update datacenter news power outage server maintenance

We Accept Bitcoin!

You can now pay for our services using Bitcoin with automated processing. Enjoy secure transactions through Stripe for swift activation.

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Bitcoin cryptocurrency payments eCommerce digital currency transaction security

Available SSD VDS with Arch Linux!

Discover lightweight and fast Arch Linux on our SSD VDS with instant installation. Perfect for users seeking simplicity and flexibility!

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ITL — 25 Years!

Join us in celebrating 25 years of ITL! From humble beginnings to a global presence, we express gratitude to our clients with special offers for our anniversary.

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anniversary technology evolution company growth customer appreciation special offers

St. Patrick's Day — SSD VDS Sale!

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with our SSD VDS Sale! Enjoy a 33% discount by using the promo code STPATRICK when ordering new services in select locations.

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Running Ghost in a Docker Container

Set up your own Ghost blog in minutes using Docker. Learn the steps to install and configure Ghost on a CentOS 7 server for an efficient blogging experience.

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containerization CMS self-hosting blogging JavaScript

EU3.RIX: Available SSD VDS in Latvia!

Discover our new SSD VDS in Riga, Latvia, offering fast and powerful solutions starting at EUR3.50/month with no traffic limits.

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SSD VDS Riga virtualization data centers KVM discount cloud services

EU3.RIX: New cheap SSD VDS in Latvia!

Announcing EU3.RIX, our new affordable SSD VDS in Riga, Latvia! Enjoy instant activation, unlimited traffic, and competitive pricing starting at EUR3,50/month.

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eu3.rix vds SSD virtual server cloud hosting data center Latvia discount IT infrastructure

Which Operating System to Choose? Version 2.0

Explore the evolving landscape of operating systems, examining usage shifts and trends over the past two years to help you choose the right one for your needs.

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operating systems CentOS Debian Ubuntu FreeBSD Linux distributions server management

Virtual server with Vesta? Very easy!

Learn how to easily set up a virtual server with the Vesta control panel and enjoy a hassle-free web hosting experience.

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Vesta server setup CentOS 7 web hosting control panel MariaDB virtual server

PHP7 and Vesta - Using Together

This guide explains how to install and use PHP 7 with the Vesta control panel, highlighting the performance benefits and upgrade process.

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PHP 7 Vesta Control Panel Server Optimization Linux Web Development

PHP7 and Vesta – easy setup

Learn how to set up PHP7 on your server with Vesta Control Panel for improved performance and functionality.

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centos php PHP installation Vesta CP CentOS 7 server management web hosting