EU3.RIX — Scheduled Maintenance on 19-10-2016 at 21:00 GMT+3
Scheduled maintenance at EU3.RIX on October 19, 2016, will enhance equipment reliability. Completion confirmed successfully.
Server, reti, Linux e cose che impariamo mentre manteniamo i sistemi in funzione.
Scheduled maintenance at EU3.RIX on October 19, 2016, will enhance equipment reliability. Completion confirmed successfully.
Learn how to easily connect to your Linux VDS via RDP with this guide.
Explore how to launch LXC virtualization on Ubuntu, allowing isolated environments for various Linux distributions.
We conducted emergency maintenance on the power supply system for our EU1.AMS location, which has been completed successfully with all services restored.
Emergency maintenance was performed at EU1.AMS, restoring all services to normal after brief downtime due to power system issues.
You can now pay for our services using Bitcoin with automated processing. Enjoy secure transactions through Stripe for swift activation.
Discover lightweight and fast Arch Linux on our SSD VDS with instant installation. Perfect for users seeking simplicity and flexibility!
Explore the limitations and capabilities of obtaining IPv6 addresses on SSD VDS and dedicated servers. Understand the technical differences and offerings for each.
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Xenial Xerus is now available for installation on our SSD VDS, offering long-term support and exciting new features.
Join us in celebrating 25 years of ITL! From humble beginnings to a global presence, we express gratitude to our clients with special offers for our anniversary.
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with our SSD VDS Sale! Enjoy a 33% discount by using the promo code STPATRICK when ordering new services in select locations.
Set up your own Ghost blog in minutes using Docker. Learn the steps to install and configure Ghost on a CentOS 7 server for an efficient blogging experience.
Discover our new SSD VDS in Riga, Latvia, offering fast and powerful solutions starting at EUR3.50/month with no traffic limits.
Announcing EU3.RIX, our new affordable SSD VDS in Riga, Latvia! Enjoy instant activation, unlimited traffic, and competitive pricing starting at EUR3,50/month.
Explore the evolving landscape of operating systems, examining usage shifts and trends over the past two years to help you choose the right one for your needs.
Learn how to easily set up a virtual server with the Vesta control panel and enjoy a hassle-free web hosting experience.
The new SSD VDS template includes CentOS 7 preinstalled with Vesta Control Panel, providing an easy setup for managing your server with web, email, and DNS capabilities.
CVE-2016-0728 is a critical vulnerability in Linux kernel 3.8 and later that allows privilege escalation, enabling attackers to gain superuser rights through arbitrary code execution.
This post discusses the vulnerabilities (CVE-2016-0777 and CVE-2016-0778) in all versions of OpenSSH and provides guidance on mitigating the risks through configuration updates.
This guide explains how to install and use PHP 7 with the Vesta control panel, highlighting the performance benefits and upgrade process.
Learn how to set up PHP7 on your server with Vesta Control Panel for improved performance and functionality.