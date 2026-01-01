Promotional Offers & Discount Policy

Effective date: 2026-01-01

This policy defines the terms and conditions governing promotional offers, discounts, coupon codes, and other special pricing mechanisms provided by ITLDC LLC (“ITLDC”, “we”, “us”, “our”).

This policy applies to all promotional offers unless explicitly stated otherwise and must be read together with the Master Service Agreement (“MSA”). In the event of any conflict, the MSA prevails.

1. Scope and Eligibility

Promotional offers apply only to new service orders.

Promotions do not apply to:

renewals of existing services,

upgrades or downgrades,

service migrations,

replacement of existing services,

previously suspended or terminated services.

ITLDC reserves the right to determine eligibility for any promotion at its sole discretion.

2. Promotional Period and Billing Term

Unless explicitly stated otherwise:

promotional pricing applies only to the initial billing period selected at the time of order,

selected at the time of order, customers may select a billing term of one, three, six, or twelve months,

the discount applies only to the selected initial term.

After the promotional period ends, services are automatically billed at the standard non-discounted rate.

3. Coupon Codes and Availability

Coupon codes:

are subject to activation limits,

may expire without notice,

may be withdrawn before the announced end of a promotion.

ITLDC does not guarantee the availability of a promotional coupon code for the entire advertised period.

Coupon codes:

cannot be combined,

cannot be stacked with other promotions,

cannot be reused unless explicitly permitted.

4. Replacement of Existing Services

Promotional services may not be used to replace existing services.

If ITLDC reasonably determines that a promotional order was placed for the purpose of replacing, duplicating, or continuing an existing service, ITLDC reserves the right to:

cancel the promotional order, or

bill the service at the standard non-discounted rate.

Such determinations are final.

5. Finality of Promotional Orders

All promotional orders are final.

This means that:

refunds are not available,

cancellations are not available,

replacements are not available,

service changes after activation are not permitted.

Customers are responsible for verifying service parameters, location, and specifications prior to ordering.

ITLDC strongly recommends checking the relevant location and network characteristics using the ITLDC Looking Glass before completing an order.

6. Excluded Services and Options

Unless explicitly stated otherwise, promotions do not apply to:

operating system licenses,

commercial control panels,

third-party software licenses,

add-on services or paid options.

These items are billed at their standard rates.

7. Abuse and Misuse of Promotions

Abuse or misuse of promotional offers, including but not limited to:

repeated creation of accounts to obtain discounts,

use of false or misleading information,

circumvention of eligibility restrictions,

constitutes a violation of ITLDC policies and may result in:

cancellation of promotional orders,

suspension or termination of services,

refusal of future promotional eligibility.

8. Relationship to Other Policies

This policy operates together with:

Master Service Agreement,

Acceptable Use Policy,

Service Suspension & Retention Policy,

Refund and Payment provisions of the MSA.

Nothing in this policy limits ITLDC’s enforcement rights under the MSA.

ITLDC may update this policy from time to time.

The “Effective date” at the top of this page indicates the most recent revision. Continued use of ITLDC services constitutes acceptance of the updated policy.

Questions regarding promotional offers or eligibility must be submitted through the official support channels published on itldc.com.

Informal inquiries or requests sent via unrelated channels may not be processed.