Acceptable Use Policy

Effective date: 2026-01-01

This Acceptable Use Policy (“AUP”) defines the rules and requirements for using services provided by ITLDC LLC (“ITLDC”, “we”, “us”, “our”).

This policy applies to all ITLDC services and must be read together with the Master Service Agreement. Violations of this policy may result in suspension or termination of services.

1. Purpose and Scope

ITLDC provides infrastructure services intended for lawful, responsible, and proper technical use.

This policy exists to:

protect ITLDC infrastructure and network integrity,

protect other customers and upstream providers,

ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations,

define prohibited activities and enforcement measures.

Customers are fully responsible for all activity originating from their services.

2. General Use Requirements

Customers must use ITLDC services:

in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations,

in a manner that does not harm ITLDC, other customers, or third parties,

with proper security, access control, and system administration practices.

Customers are responsible for all actions performed through their account, whether authorized or not.

3. Security and System Responsibilities

Customers must, at their own expense:

maintain secure system configurations,

apply operating system and software updates in a timely manner,

protect credentials and access mechanisms,

prevent unauthorized access, abuse, or compromise.

Failure to maintain basic security standards may be treated as a policy violation.

4. Prohibited Activities

The following activities are strictly prohibited on ITLDC infrastructure. This list is illustrative and not exhaustive.

4.1 Illegal Activities

Use of ITLDC services for any unlawful purpose is prohibited, including but not limited to:

hosting or distributing illegal content,

facilitating illegal goods or services,

content involving exploitation, abuse, or harm to minors,

activities violating applicable U.S., EU, or local laws.

4.2 Fraud, Deception, and Misrepresentation

Customers may not engage in:

phishing, scams, or fraudulent schemes,

impersonation of individuals or organizations,

circumvention of licensing, copyright, or intellectual property protections,

misrepresentation of identity, ownership, or service purpose.

4.3 Malware and Security Violations

The following are prohibited:

creation or distribution of malware, ransomware, trojans, spyware, or similar code,

unauthorized system access or intrusion,

scanning, probing, or penetration testing without prior written authorization,

operation of botnets or command-and-control infrastructure.

4.4 Network Abuse and Service Disruption

Customers must not engage in activities that disrupt or degrade network performance, including:

denial-of-service (DoS or DDoS) attacks,

traffic flooding or resource exhaustion,

spoofing or manipulation of IP, packet, or email headers,

bypassing technical limits, rate limits, or safeguards.

4.5 Open Proxies and Anonymization Services

Operation of the following is prohibited unless explicitly approved in writing by ITLDC:

open proxies,

open mail relays,

anonymization gateways,

Tor exit nodes or similar services.

4.6 Unsolicited Communications (Spam)

ITLDC services must not be used to send or facilitate:

unsolicited bulk email, SMS, or messaging,

communications without verifiable opt-in consent,

use of purchased or scraped contact lists.

Spam-related violations may result in immediate suspension and liquidated damages as defined in the Master Service Agreement.

4.7 Cryptocurrency Mining

Cryptocurrency mining or proof-of-work operations are not permitted unless explicitly approved in writing by ITLDC.

Unauthorized mining constitutes a material breach of this policy.

5. Sanctions and Restricted Jurisdictions

ITLDC operates in compliance with applicable sanctions, export control, and trade restriction laws, including regulations administered by United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and United Nations authorities.

Use of ITLDC services is strictly prohibited where such use would violate applicable sanctions or export control laws.

5.1 Restricted Jurisdictions

ITLDC services may not be ordered, accessed, used, or made available, directly or indirectly, by individuals or entities located in, organized under the laws of, or ordinarily resident in the following jurisdictions, as well as any other jurisdiction subject to comprehensive sanctions:

Cuba

Iran

North Korea (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea)

Syria

Sudan (where applicable under current sanctions regimes)

Crimea region of Ukraine

Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) region of Ukraine

Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) region of Ukraine

This list may be updated in accordance with changes to applicable sanctions regulations.

5.2 Sanctioned Persons and Entities

Use of ITLDC services is prohibited if the customer, or any beneficial owner, controller, or user of the services:

appears on any applicable sanctions or restricted persons list, including but not limited to: OFAC Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List, OFAC Sectoral Sanctions Identifications (SSI) List, EU Consolidated Sanctions List, UK OFSI Consolidated List, BIS Entity List or Denied Persons List,

is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a sanctioned person or entity,

acts on behalf of or for the benefit of a sanctioned person, entity, or jurisdiction.

5.3 Prohibited Transfers and Re-Exports

Customers must not:

export, re-export, resell, sublicense, or otherwise make ITLDC services available to restricted jurisdictions or sanctioned persons,

provide access credentials, technical access, or control of services to prohibited parties,

route traffic or operations in a manner intended to conceal the true location or identity of users.

Customers are responsible for implementing internal controls to prevent unauthorized access or re-export.

5.4 Circumvention Prohibited

Customers must not attempt to circumvent sanctions or geographic restrictions, including by:

using VPNs, proxies, anonymization services, or routing manipulation to mask location,

falsifying account, billing, or identity information,

using intermediaries or third parties to indirectly access services.

Any attempt to evade sanctions controls constitutes a material breach of this policy.

5.5 Enforcement and No-Refund Policy

ITLDC reserves the right, at its sole discretion and without prior notice, to:

suspend or terminate services,

restrict account functionality,

refuse new orders or renewals,

permanently delete services and associated data,

where a sanctions or export control risk is identified or reasonably suspected.

No refunds, credits, or service restoration will be provided for actions taken to comply with sanctions or export control obligations.

6. Abuse Handling and Enforcement

ITLDC reserves the right to take protective or enforcement actions, including:

traffic filtering or blocking,

rate limiting or blackholing,

service suspension or termination,

permanent deletion of services and data.

Actions may be taken without prior notice if necessary to protect infrastructure, customers, or legal compliance.

7. Cooperation Obligations

Customers must cooperate with abuse investigations by:

responding to requests for information,

providing logs or technical details when requested,

taking corrective actions in a timely manner.

Failure to cooperate may result in suspension or termination of services.

8. Relationship to Other Policies

Certain matters are handled under separate policies:

abuse complaints - see Abuse Reports Processing Policy

copyright claims - see DMCA Procedures

law enforcement requests - see Law Enforcement Requests

data handling - see Privacy & Data Security

This policy does not override legally binding court orders or regulatory obligations.

This policy may be updated to reflect:

legal or regulatory changes,

operational requirements,

security or infrastructure changes.

The “Effective date” at the top of this page indicates the latest revision. Continued use of ITLDC services constitutes acceptance of the updated policy.

Questions related to acceptable use or potential violations must be submitted using the official contact methods published on itldc.com.

Informal inquiries or messages sent via unrelated channels may not be processed.