What service to choose

Hosting

Web hosting is a great solution for static sites. While you’re receiving fewer possibilities, the price of hosting is lower than the other services. Be aware that our hosting does support sites written in PHP and does not support solutions like Node.js, Python Django, and others. If your goal is to create a personal blog or a basic web page, hosting can be a great solution. However, if you need more possibilities, pay attention to the next category.

VDS

This is a great solution if you are looking to make a small or medium web project, personal VPN, or remote desktop. A Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS) is a virtual machine, a virtual computer, with the possibility to install your preferred OS and configure it for your needs. You also have the option of upgrading it for your needs.

Unlike Hosting, VDS gives you the possibility to run your personal VPN. You have the freedom to choose between different VPN systems and endless customization.

If your goal is to create a website rich in features that runs on Django or Node.js, VDS is the solution. Using hosting, you are limited by the software that everyone is using. However, since VDS is a dedicated virtual machine, you are independent in these choices. Resources that you use are not shared with other users, unlike in the case of hosting, so for example, high traffic from other users won’t affect the performance of your machine.

Dedicated Servers

The difference between VDS and a dedicated server is that all resources of the physical server are dedicated to you. Some resources on VDS are shared between users, but in the case of dedicated servers, you receive the full server and, of course, all its power.

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