What is DDoS and how to prevent it

What is DDoS?

DDoS or Distributed Denial-of-Service attack is a type of attack that comes from multiple sources, making it difficult to prevent or stop by blocking a single or a few sources.

How to Prevent DDoS Attacks

There are different ways to defend your server or site from these attacks:

1. Using DDoS Mitigation Services

Utilize DDoS mitigation services like Cloudflare, Radware DefensePro, and others. These services are specifically designed to protect websites from DDoS attacks, and many offer free plans. This is often the best option as it can prevent most attacks.

2. Ask for Support

You can ask our engineers to review and analyze the problem, allowing them to propose tailored solutions. For more information, check out the article on what needs to be done so that a support request is processed quickly?

By implementing these strategies, you can significantly bolster your defenses against DDoS attacks.