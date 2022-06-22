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Setting up rDNS

This guide explains how to set up reverse DNS (rDNS) for both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses using the ITLDC panel.

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rdns ipv4 ipv6 dns networking itldc

IPv4

STEP 1: Firstly, you need to go to my.itldc.com. Select a service.

STEP 2: Click on “IP-addresses”.

Select IP Addresses

STEP 3: Select a desired IP-address and click the “Edit” button.

Edit IP Address

STEP 4: Enter a desired domain.

Enter Domain

STEP 5: Click “Ok” to confirm the changes.

IPv6

STEP 1: Go to my.itldc.com and select a service.

STEP 2: Click “To Panel”.

To Panel

STEP 3: In VMmanager select a service and click on parameters.

Select Parameters

STEP 4: Click IP addresses and IPv6.

IP Addresses and IPv6

STEP 5: Enter new domain name.

Enter New Domain

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