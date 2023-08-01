I paid with crypto, but my balance hasn’t changed

The information below is about Coinpayments transactions.

If you paid with crypto but your balance isn’t changing for a significant period, firstly visit CoinPayments Support Wizard and paste your Transaction ID. This page provides information about your transaction status and can help identify possible issues, such as payment timeout or incomplete payment.

You can also contact the support team for assistance, as they can be very effective in resolving such cases. When creating a support ticket, please make sure to specify your Transaction ID.

Please note that we do not accept payments to our wallets, nor do we process these payments directly. So, if you have any payment-related problems, please reach out to CoinPayments support. They typically respond quickly and can provide the most efficient help.