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Knowledgebase Cloud & Virtualization System Administration

How to reboot a VDS

Learn how to reboot your Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS) through the ITLDC management portal.

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vds reboot virtual server itldc management

STEP 1: Go to my.itldc.com.

STEP 2: Select a service that you want to reboot.

STEP 3: Click on “Reboot” button.

STEP 4: Click “Ok” button if you are sure you want to reboot the VDS.

Note: You can also reboot the server from the VMmanager or DCImanager panel.

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Knowledgebase Cloud & Virtualization System Administration