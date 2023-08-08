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How to install Docker
This guide provides a simple method to install Docker on your system and ensure it starts automatically on boot.
Yaro
docker installation containers devops system administration
How to Install Docker
Here is an easy way to install Docker.
STEP 1. Download and install Docker with the following command:
curl -fsSL https://get.docker.com/ | sh
STEP 2. Start Docker:
systemctl start docker
STEP 3. By default, Docker won’t start after rebooting your machine. To ensure that it starts automatically after reboot, use the following command:
systemctl enable docker
NOTE: If this method doesn’t work on your distribution, check the official documentation.
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