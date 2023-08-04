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How to install and set up Veeam Agent for Linux

This guide explains how to install and configure Veeam Agent for Linux to automate the backup process on CentOS and Ubuntu systems.

Yaro
veeam linux backup centos ubuntu nfs system administration

Installation

This guide will show the installation process on CentOS and Ubuntu.

STEP 1. Go to Veeam Linux Backup Download and Sign in.

STEP 2. Choose your operating system and architecture, then click “Get Link”.

STEP 3. Next to “Repository package for CentOS/RHEL/Oracle Linux 7 (Or Debian/Ubuntu)” click the “Download” button.

STEP 4. Copy this file to the remote server you want to backup.

STEP 5. Connect to your remote server.

CentOS Installation

STEP 1. Navigate to the directory with the “.rpm” file.

STEP 2. Execute the following command:

```
rpm -ivh ./veeam-release* && yum check-update
```

STEP 3. Install Veeam with the command:

```
yum install kmod-veeamsnap veeam
```

STEP 4. Then, install nfs-utils:

```
yum install nfs-utils
```

Ubuntu/Debian Installation

STEP 1. Navigate to the directory with the “.deb” file.

STEP 2. Execute the following command:

```
dpkg -i ./veeam-release* && apt-get update
```

STEP 3. Install Veeam with:

```
apt-get install veeam
```

STEP 4. Then, install nfs-utils:

```
apt-get install nfs-common
```

Installation on Backup Server

On the backup server, you will need to install and configure NFS.

STEP 1. Install the NFS module

CentOS:

```
yum install nfs-utils
```

Ubuntu/Debian:

```
apt-get install nfs-common
```

STEP 2. Create a Backup folder:

```
mkdir /var/backupFolder
```

STEP 3. Set the required permissions:

```
chmod -R 755 /var/nfs_share_dir
```

STEP 4. Start NFS services:

```
systemctl enable rpcbind
systemctl enable nfs-server
systemctl enable nfs-lock
systemctl enable nfs-idmap
systemctl start rpcbind
systemctl start nfs-server
systemctl start nfs-lock
systemctl start nfs-idmap
```

STEP 5. Edit the /etc/exports file:

```
/var/nfs_share_dir x.x.x.x(rw,sync,no_root_squash)
```
**NOTE:** Replace “**x.x.x.x**” with the IP of the server you want to backup.

STEP 6. Restart the NFS server:

```
systemctl restart nfs-server
```

STEP 7. For CentOS 7, execute:

```
firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=public --add-service=nfs
firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=public --add-service=mountd
firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=public --add-service=rpc-bind
firewall-cmd --reload
```

Setting Up Veeam

STEP 1. On the server you want to backup, run:

```
veeam
```

STEP 2. Accept the license terms by pressing “Space” and then ”” followed by “Space” again. Finally, press “Enter”.

License Agreement

License Agreement

STEP 3. Confirm if “Workstation” is selected and press “Enter”. If not, press “Tab” to select it.

Select Workstation

Select Workstation

STEP 4. Press “C”, type a backup job name, and press “Enter”.

Set Backup Job Name

STEP 5. Choose the backup mode. It’s recommended to backup the entire machine, press “Enter” to continue.

Select Backup Mode

STEP 6. Select shared folder as your destination.

Select Destination

STEP 7. Choose NFS and press “Tab”.

Select NFS

STEP 8. Enter the IP address of the backup server and the destination folder. Press “Enter” and wait.

Enter Destination

STEP 9. Ensure “Run the job automatically” is activated; if not, activate it with “Space”.

Auto-Start Job

STEP 10. Press “Tab” to set the backup start time using the arrows to adjust hours and minutes.

Set Time

STEP 11. Use “Tab” to select days and navigate using Up and Down arrows to choose the days.

Set Days

STEP 12. Hit “Enter”. To start the backup now, select “Start the job”; otherwise, it will start as scheduled.

Finish Setup

STEP 13. Press “Enter” to finish.

Complete Setup

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