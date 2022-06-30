Base de Connaissances
Knowledgebase Operating Systems System Administration

How to check free space in Linux

Learn how to check free disk space on a Linux system using the df command.

Yaro
linux disk space df command system administration

How to Check Free Space in Linux

Connect to your service with ssh.

Step 2: Use the df Command

The basic syntax for the df command is:

df [option] [devices]

To see used and available space, you can use:

# df

Sample output:

Filesystem     1K-blocks    Used Available Use% Mounted on
devtmpfs         396856      0   396856   0% /dev
tmpfs            414256      0   414256   0% /dev/shm
tmpfs            414256   36632   377624   9% /run
tmpfs            414256      0   414256   0% /sys/fs/cgroup
/dev/vda2      9496644 1788720  7205808  20% /
/dev/vda1      499656  165700  297260  36% /boot
tmpfs            82848      0    82848   0% /run/user/0

To check free space specifically, use:

# df -H /

Sample output will look like this:

Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
/dev/vda2  9.1G 1.8G 6.9G 20% /

Need Help?

Our support team is available 24/7 to assist you.

Contact Support

Related Articles

Browse more articles in these categories.

Knowledgebase Operating Systems System Administration