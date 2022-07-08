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How can I view information about my service if I purchased it?
Follow these steps to view information about your purchased service in the ITLDC portal.
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service information itldc account management purchased services product access
How to View Information About Your Purchased Service
Usually, after you purchased a service, you receive an email with server information. However, if you deleted this email or you don’t have access to it, you can easily see your server information in my.itldc.com.
STEP 1:
Go to my.itldc.com and open your Products/Services category.
STEP 2:
Select your service.
STEP 3:
Click the Instructions button.
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